Over .9m unsolicited requests not basis for new PUs – INEC

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said over 900,000 requests by some communities across the country will not form the basis of new Polling Units (PUs)

to be created.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who stated is when the Commission met with leaders of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna on Tuesday, said even though section 42 of the Electoral Act (as amended) empowers the Commission to create polling units, it decided to consult with the people because Nigeria is in a democracy.

According to him, attempts by the Vommission to create polling units in the past by fiat, and without sufficient consultations resulted in controversies, which he said, INEC wants to avoid this time.

“This is a democracy, and there is a place for consultation in a democracy,” he added.

Prof. Yakubu stated that INEC will hold consultations with other socio-ciltural organisations, such as the Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to get their inputs.

ACF Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, who spoke for the forum, supported the planned conversion of existing voting points and voting point settlements into PUs as part of measures to decongest and expand voter access to the units.

