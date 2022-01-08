Arts & Entertainments

Over Her Dead Body opens in cinemas

Mothers, no doubt, have an undeniable influence on their sons. The bond between a mother and her son is as strong as it gets. Unfortunately, in some cases, this connection can be on the extreme. This is the basis upon which Nigerian filmmaker, Sola Osifisan, shot Over Her Dead Body, a comedy-drama about mothers, sons, and the unlucky women who come between them.

With a stellar cast that include Binta Ayo Mogaji, Gregory Ojefua, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Uche Mac-Auley, Patrick ‘Rico Swavey’ Fakoya, Taiwo Solanke, Onyeka Fiaka, and Adenike Ayodele, the new movie is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law tango.

The flick was shot in selected locations in Lagos, written, produced and directed by Sola Osifisan Packaged by Pen Pusher Productions, a film and television content company based in Lagos, Over Her Dead Body is released by Genesis, a Nollywood movie distribution company and currently open for viewing in cinemas nationwide.

 

