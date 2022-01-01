Arts & Entertainments

Over Her Dead Body set for release nationwide

A new movie, Over Her Dead Body, is set for release, from January 7, 2022, in all cinemas nationwide.

 

Written, produced and directed by Sola Osofisan, Over Her Dead Body is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law vs. daughter in-law story. Mothers have an undeniable grip on their sons.

 

The bond between a mother and son is as strong as it gets. Unfortunately, in some cases, this connection can grow shrill and destabilising.

‘The new movie is a drama-comedy about mothers, sons, and the unlucky women who come between them.

 

According to Osofisan, in Over Her Dead Body, bluntly reminded of her mortality by an armed robbery attack in faraway Ibadan, Zara’s mother in-law, Mama, arrives unexpectedly on an extended stay.

 

She has one mission resulting from that near-death experience; to embrace her grandchildren before she dies. Unfortunately, she has none. Mama decides it is taking too long for her only son and his wife of many years to deliver.

To hasten the process, Mama bullies and mistreats her daughterin- law, and deploys all kinds of schemes to get to her intended goal. And then, Zara, the henpecked daughter-in-law, decides to fight back. Award-winning actress, Nse Ikpe Etim (recently seen in Netflix’s King of Boys) plays Zara in the movie, while Mama is played by veteran actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji.

 

A host of outstanding actors also feature in the movie including veteran, Uche MacAuley, Patrick ‘Rico Swavey’ Fakoya, Gregory Ojefua, Taiwo Solanke, Onyeka Fiaka, Adenike Ayodele, and Shola Onomor. Recorded on location in Lagos in February 2020, packaged by Pen Pusher Productions, a film and television content company based in Lagos,

 

Over Her Dead Body is being released by Genesis, a Nollywood movie distribution giant. The movie trailer is available online.

“The movie (and tickets) will be available in all major cinema houses around Nigeria from January 7, 2022,” Osofisan further stated.

 

