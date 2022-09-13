Over N1.5m up for grabs at Unity Cup

Participants of the 7th edition of Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup will share between themselves over N1.5m, according to the Local Organising Committee of the annual competition.

Speaking at the weekend during a press conference, the chairman of the LOC, Promise Uwaeme, explained that all the teams that make it to the round of 16 and the quarterfinal will get N20,000 each while the thirdplace winner will be going home with the sum of N250,000.

The runners up will be N450,000 richer with the overall winner of the 7th edition taking the huge part of the money, N750,000 home for their efforts.

Uwaeme appreciated all that have contributed to all other editions especially the sponsors, SIYAKO Foundation, Style Hope, Gombe State FA, and Metro Consultant Clinic, saying the 7th edition will be bigger and better.

The high point of this year’s edition according to the chairman will be the Peace Advocacy campaign by the LOC and officials of the participating teams to all the four Local Governments that makes up Gombe South.

The schedule of activities for the 7th edition of AYC is, registration of teams which starts immediately and ends on the September 30, Peace Advocacy Campaign, October 11 to 14, Draws October 15, Opening Ceremony, October 22, Preliminary round will take place between October 22 and December 3 with the final round from December 17 to 29.

