Over N1m star prize for grabs in Devon King’s promo campaign

PZ Wilmar, the leading FMCG company with edible oil and household products like Margarine and the variety seasoning cubes in Nigeria, has announced its latest promotion campaign, aimed at rewarding loyal consumers with airtime and cash prizes in the Devon King’s Mega Millionaire Promo. The pan-Nigeria Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign which will run for 6 weeks commenced from April 11, 2023 and will be on till May 26, 2023.

According to a statement by the company, the promo allows consumers to participate with multiple entries to win lots of airtime as well as amazing cash prizes. Instant airtime can be earned once using the unique PIN numbers which are then sent to 8011, while weekly draws will be held every Friday for the duration of the campaign as an electronic raffle draw. “We are excited to launch the Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign as a way of appreciating our consumers for their continued support and loyalty through the tough times,” said Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar. “We recognize that times have been tough, and we want to do our part to make things a little easier for our consumers by rewarding their loyalty and unending support for Devon King’s Cooking Oil.”

To participate in the promo, consumers would need to purchase the 1 litre or 2 litre promo bottles of the Devon King’s Cooking oil, scratch off the panel to reveal a unique PIN that will be sent to the code 8011 using the format: KINGS PIN to 8011. Consumers are encouraged to use the cooking oil and not dispose of the bottle as it is required to send a short video to a WhatsApp number provided to be eligible for the cash prize.