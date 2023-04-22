Business

Over N1m star prize for grabs in Devon King’s promo campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

PZ Wilmar, the leading FMCG company with edible oil and household products like Margarine and the variety seasoning cubes in Nigeria, has announced its latest promotion campaign, aimed at rewarding loyal consumers with airtime and cash prizes in the Devon King’s Mega Millionaire Promo. The pan-Nigeria Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign which will run for 6 weeks commenced from April 11, 2023 and will be on till May 26, 2023.
According to a statement by the company, the promo allows consumers to participate with multiple entries to win lots of airtime as well as amazing cash prizes. Instant airtime can be earned once using the unique PIN numbers which are then sent to 8011, while weekly draws will be held every Friday for the duration of the campaign as an electronic raffle draw. “We are excited to launch the Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign as a way of appreciating our consumers for their continued support and loyalty through the tough times,” said Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar. “We recognize that times have been tough, and we want to do our part to make things a little easier for our consumers by rewarding their loyalty and unending support for Devon King’s Cooking Oil.”

To participate in the promo, consumers would need to purchase the 1 litre or 2 litre promo bottles of the Devon King’s Cooking oil, scratch off the panel to reveal a unique PIN that will be sent to the code 8011 using the format: KINGS PIN to 8011. Consumers are encouraged to use the cooking oil and not dispose of the bottle as it is required to send a short video to a WhatsApp number provided to be eligible for the cash prize.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Continental Reinsurance bags 2022 Most Innovative Reinsurer in Africa award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Continental Reinsurance Plc has been named as the 2022 award winner for Most Innovative Reinsurer by Capital Finance International (CFI.co). From its Nigerian roots, Continental Reinsurance has evolved over the past three decades into a truly pan-African player, Capital Finance International, said. It noted that since its launch in 1985, the company has become one […]

nngx
Business

NGX transitions X-FactBook to digital publication

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, yesterday, announced the release of the digital-only version of the 2021 edition of its annual Factbook (XFactbook), after 41 years in print. According to a statement from NGX, the digital X-Factbook presents a completely new way for users to conveniently access comprehensive and diverse information on the Nigerian capital market. X-Factbook […]
Business

COVID-19: M&B records impressive revenue growth in 2020

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Regardless of COVID-19, which negatively impacted global economy in 2020 and the harsh operating environment, the Board of Directors of May & Baker Nigeria Plc said that the company recorded an impressive growth in both turnover and profit in the 2020 financial year. Particularly, the company stated that it made a 16 per cent growth […]

Leave a Comment