Over N2.2m raised as Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes kidney transplant

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has undergone kidney transplant. The music star was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis. TheCable Lifestyle earlier reported that Yetunde, the wife of the rapper, will be his kidney donor with the transplant slated for today. “The wife is donating her kidney for him.

All that is left now is to get the money needed for the surgery,” an insider disclosed. Last week, Eedris said he authorised the creation of a Go- FundMe after persuasion from his fans and friends. “However, based on the requests I have been receiving on the need for GoFundMe activities, I want to assure everyone that the activity is now on. Just click on my Instagram website for the gofundme link,” he had said. “I am feeling better, strong and agile in body and soul, while awaiting the doctors summons for the surgery procedures scheduled for anytime from now.

Prayers, faith and staunch belief in God’s awesome works drives me.” As of the time of this report, the fundraiser, which targets £48,000, has garnered £4,329 (N2.2 million) from 167 donors. Eedris, who is a veteran rapper, was part of the hip-hop band The Remedies from 1997 until they split in 2002. As a solo artist, the rapper has established himself as a household name in the music industry. Eedris also has at least seven studio albums to his name.

 

