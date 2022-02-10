Business

Over N700m withdrawn from Zugacoin in 3 days – Blockchain report says

Zugacoin the first and fastest selling Cryptocurrency in Africa, launched December 1, 2020 has recorded another ground breaking achievement of over 700 million withdrawals within three days.

According to Archbishop Professor Sam Zuga, the Founder of the crypocurrency whose vision and mission is to lead Africans to financial freedom through Zugacoin, the recent withdrawal ability is evident that the coin has no deficiency.

A few days after the N700 million withdrawal, over 500 million worth of Zugacoin was again withdrawn in one day.

Since its launch two years ago, Zugacoin has grown to become the most successful cryptocurrency in Africa and currently the most valuable coin in the history of cryptocurrencies.

The Cleric, who is the first professor of Digital Economy, also beckons on Nigerians and Africans at large to join him in salvaging the economy by reconsidering the massive withdrawal currently going on.

Sam Zuga stated the best way forward, he said: “Over N700 millions has been withdrawn from Zugacoin for the past three days. You can check on Binance Blockchain to confirm. There is transparency in Blockchain technology.

“I would also advise that you should focus on one withdrawal. You are withdrawing Zugacoin in Samzuga wallet, you are still withdrawing from Zugacoin in trust wallet, all these are coming from one person’s pocket and it is having a negative impact on the global market.

“When we put money on the global market to enable you withdraw from Samzuga wallet, you still go and finish the one in the global market. Let us help ourselves please.Choose what you want and let me do it for you. Either withdrawal from Samzuga wallet or selling on pancakeswap.

https://bscscan.com/token/0x702371e0897f5e2f566b1ce8256856d0549c5857?a=0x389cA8D256E5733f577271fa92c162b07dc63d4A

 

Reporter

