Over N800bn worth of cases determined in 13 years – IST

The Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), yesterday, disclosed that it had determined cases worth over N800 billion in favour of various investors in 13 years of its existence. The Chairman of the IST, Mr. Amos Azi, disclosed this during an interactive session between Capital Market stakeholders and the Senate Committee on Capital Market, in Abuja.

Azi said that the IST had delivered on its major Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) by delivering judgements within 90 days, from commencements to judgement day, publication of its law report and sensitization. He said: “From inception till date, we make bold to say that the IST has adjudicated and determined cases of monetary value of over N800 billion in favour of various investors which we believe is very encouraging to investors. “The investors now know that they have where to approach in case of a dispute.”

He said that the IST had established four zonal offices in the country in order to bring adjudication closer to investors at their door steps instead of traveling to Abuja. According to him, the offices are in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Kano.

