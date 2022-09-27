Overcoming limitations of disabilities

There can be no better proof that there is ability in disability than seeing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) joyfully participating in social activities. CALEB ONWE reports.

The talent

Last week, a Closeout Ceremony for Kogi State Inclusive Eye Health, organised by Nigeria’s Country Office of Sightsavers, Inclusive Future and UKAID, was held in Abuja. The audience was held spell bound by so many cheery news from the PWDs, many of whom came on wheelchairs. Even some who needed little physical guidance and assistance were able to scale all the hurdles to participate in the programme without any sign of distress. Some of them even frowned at public sympathy, insisting that they needed equal opportunities and fair play, not emotions which often highlight limitations. It was even more inspiring seeing such citizens break social barriers to excel in their chosen fields of endeavour. The testimonials A series of fascinating testimonials trickled in from persons with disabilities who have, against all odds, overcome societal discrimination and other negative perceptions to survive and continue to flourish in their careers. The organisers of the event explained that the event which was supposed to hold in Kogi state, was brought to Abuja, due to the insecurity prevalent in parts of the country. The PWDs who participated, were not perturbed, but came in their large numbers. More inspiring and encouraging, was the fact that the live musical group which provided a mixed genre of scintillating tunes to the audience, was led by an energetic young man who exhibited great talents and hope, despite sitting on a wheelchair. His display of well blended musical skills and prowess that captivated participants, ostensibly subsumed his disabilities. Inside Abuja observed that participants were forced to be on their feet, even those who dislike dancing, to applaud the musical talents of the young man and his team. It was learnt that the young man who is also the founder of the musical group, has over the years proven, by his ability to manage the group, that disability is a non factor to whosoever wants to succeed in life. Eye health project Femi Onemayin is one of the beneficiaries of the eye health project initiated by Sightsavers in Kogi state. Despite the fact that he is a person with disability, he came on a wheelchair just to testify how the quick intervention from Sightsavers helped to save him from becoming visually impaired. Onemayin who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, as the Chairman, Persons with Disabilities ( PWDs) Kabba / Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, noted that several members of the association have regained their sight and confidence due to the initiative. He disclosed that PWDs who were hitherto hiding from the public, just to avoid ridicule and discrimination, have also regained their self esteem, as a result of interaction with the Sightsavers team. According to him, PWDs in Kogi state are not just happy that such opportunity was given to them, but also celebrating their realisation that disability is not death a sentence. Essence of project Inside Abuja gathered that the programme started globally 17 years ago, but commenced in Kogi State after a strategic survey in 2019. Country Director of Sightsavers, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku disclosed that the programme funded by UKAID was designed to help Persons with Disabilities regain their confidence and also get inclusive economic empowerment. Isiyaku noted that priority was given to the programme in Nigeria, considering the fact that about 30 million person with disabilities ( PWDs) were also at the risk of becoming blind. PWDs deserve respect He stated that PWDs in Nigeria deserved more dignified treatment and access to economic empowerment, as well as social inclusion. According to him, the Closeout Ceremony was to mark an end to Eye Health project through which about 78 family members of Persons with Disabilities have benefited from. Isiyaku stated that inclusive eye health project is one of many programmes under the Disability Inclusive Development (DID) funded by the UKAid across six developing countries. The initiative spans across various spheres of life including health, education and economic empowerment to enhance the livelihood of people. He also disclosed that the project in Kogi State, which started three years ago had brought succour to many Persons with Disabilities, as it helped to eliminate discrimination against them, in line with the United Nations Convention. “This project is based on the United Nations Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities UNCRPD) to eliminate discrimination against people with disabilities and promote equal opportunities for them to achieve their highest potential in all spheres of life “, he added. Programme Manager, Sightsavers, United Kingdom, Lucy Reeves, said projects in Nigeria, were initiated to help Persons with Disabilities regain their dignity and also increase their confidence to speak out. Also, Nigeria’s Country office Programme Manager, Dr. Selben Penzin stated that the success of the project in Kogi State was possible, because about 583 persons were trained on Interpersonal Communications, for the purpose of reaching out to the target beneficiaries. Penzin also explained that 64 community leaders were involved in the sensitization and processes that led to the success of the programme. Community award Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zakari Usman, disclosed that the Eye Health project has helped and inspired the government to focus more on healthcare issues, especially those affecting PWDs. It was also a joyous moment when the disability community from Kogi State appreciated the Sightsavers with an Excellent Award as the Best Humanitarian Organisation. The award presented to the Country Director by Dare Michael, the Executive Secretary, Kogi State Office for Disability Affairs.

