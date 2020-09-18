Overcoming livestock feeds’ scarcity

Maize farmers in Nigeria have assured poultry and fish farmers, including others that the association is working tirelessly to bridge the domestic demand deficit of the commodity with its planned production target of 22 million metric tonnes of maize as it set to reap a bumper harvest of the commodity during the 2020 farming season. Taiwo Hassan reports

The outbreak of COVID- 19 caused severe implications to export and import of agricultural products globally amid restriction of movement to curtail the spread of the pandemic. This forced many countries around the world to look inward. The Nigerian agric sector was not speared as farmers and consumers felt the pandemic in all ramification with monumental spike in prices of foodstuff, scarcity of agric commodities, scarcity of farm equipment, high cost of energy and others. However, two key agric sub-sectors badly hit at the peak of the pandemic were the poultry and fish segments following the soaring cost of the energy and protein feeds components. Disturbed by the development, poultry farmers raised the alarm over scarcity and continuous rise in price of maize, stressing that it posed a major threat to their businesses and food security in the country. Maize, which constitutes over 50 per cent of poultry feed, is currently very scarce; and where available, the prices have skyrocketed and cannot be afforded by majority of the poultry farmers. Likewise, the situation in the fish sector is the same as the future of these businesses appears bleak unless the sector get bumper harvest and the purchasing power of Nigerians improves. In addition, the naira has been depreciating and so the purchasing power of majority of the people is dwindling. This is happening when import as well as export are at the lowest ebb due to the pandemic.

Action

As the COVID-19 crisis is still taking its toll on the country’s agric sector, unexpectedly, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it had banned forex for maize importation. This action made the matter worse for poultry and fish farmers as regards getting feeds for their animals. In fact, the apex bank directed banks to stop processing Forms M for the importation of maize with immediate effect on July 13, 2020. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its circular said the decision to ban forex for maize importation was made to increase local production, stimulate a rapid economic recovery and to safeguard rural livelihoods. The apex bank further stated that the decision would increase jobs, which have been lost as a result of the pandemic.

Acute grain scarcity

With the challenges becoming unbearable due to the acute shortage and scarcity for livestock, President, Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN), Dr. Fola Afelumo, wrote a letter to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, seeking government’s intervention in the livestock sub-sector to save it from collapsing. The association in the letter decried what it called “the looming danger threatening to consume our livestock industry.” The letter decried the shortage and exorbitant price of grains which has made feed production by millers difficult, forcing some to shut down. The association noted that the current situation might result to a massive loss of jobs.

MoU signing

Following the CBN’s directive to forex dealers to stop processing ‘Forms M’ for the importation of maize in order to boost local production, the Maize Association of Nigeria decided to sign a pact with Poultry Association of Nigeria in a bid to facilitate the off-take of maize produced during this year’s farming season. The move by MAAN to enter into a strategic pact with the PAN on the modalities of maize off-take and stimulate a bilateral relationship between both associations may not be unconnected with the uncertainty surrounding maize production scarcity in the country raised by poultry farmers.

22m Mt maize production target

However, MAAN said that it was working immensely to bridge the domestic demand deficit of the commodity. The association in a statement signed by its National President, Dr. Bello Abubakar Funtua, disclosed that maize farmers would do all it can to bridge the deficit through dry season cultivation at commercial level. The statement also noted that the farmers had set a production target of 22 million metric tonnes, which would translate to an all-year-round supply of maize. The target, they noted, would be met through commitment on their part and the support of the Federal Government through the CBN-Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). “Maize Association of Nigeria restates its commitment to continuously support the Federal government’s agricultural policies and programs geared towards ensuring Nigeria attains food security and food sufficiency in the nearest future. “Recently, the Federal Government placed a ban on the importation of maize thereby increasing the demand from local farmers and reassuring them of government patronage. “The association would work assiduously to support maize farmers in the country with the best available inputs and needed technical support to boost maize farming. “In order to bridge the deficit occasioned by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent floods and drought in some parts of the country, the association would embark on dry season farming at a commercial level to scale up production.”

Last line

With the prevailing challenge in getting livestock feeds persisting, there is need to take decisive action on the management of the economy by government so that poultry and fish businesses would not continue to suffer the slide.

Like this: Like Loading...