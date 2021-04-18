Overcoming sex in dreams (1)

First of all let me tell you this bitter truth, sin opens you up for every form of satanic attack.A sinful man is a very easy prey for the devil, a sinful man is an easy dinner for powers of wickedness.

That’s why it’s dangerous to remain in sins and iniquities. But when you repent, and believe on Jesus Christ’s atonement for your sins, His blood wash away all your sins and He gives you power to take the battle to the gate of the enemy and conquer all your enemies.

In the book of John 10:10, Jesus says: “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly”. Sex in the dream is a serious demonic attack that has left many men and women confused and defeated in life.

Many women have remained barren, many young men women who are suppose to be very wealthy are living in struggle and penury, delay and disappointment, broken marriages are the common experience of countless men and women, chronic diseases and general bad health are some of the wicked results of sex in the dream.

Life is spiritual take it serious. Frankly, many people are looking for the way of escape out of this evil bondage, but it seems the more they seek to know or to do, the worse the situation becomes.

Many people have thrown in the towel and submitted to defeat. In life gates and doors are significant to accessing or to experience anything, for example before anybody can access or come into your house he will have to pass through either your gate or your door or else he will have to make way one way or the other.

Your spirit, soul and body is a world on their own, there are gates and door and windows in the parts of your body and soul through which many kinds of things and experiences whether good or evil are brought into your life.

Your eyes, ears, hands, feet, mouth, nose, skin, your sex organ and your mind(heart), are channels (gates and doors and windows) through which many good and bad things enter into your life.

The experience of having sex in the dreams (some people even experience evil invisible being making love to them while they are very much awake) these are what we term spirit husband or spirit wife (‘Succubus’ and ‘Incubus’ are their English names respectively) they are real, they exist and all they are out to do in your life is to steal, kill and to destroy .

But get this very key: “Jesus Christ is the answer”. Jesus is the Lord and Master over all flesh, spirits and over all realms.

And so, we are going have Part 1 to Part 6 on this topic o f overcoming sex in the dreams (spirit husband/spirit wife), and so make sure you follow up for the next six publications on this same page. The number one solution to this evil attack is for you to make everlasting covenant with Jesus Christ. It’s to be born again. How?

Sin opens up your gates to the attacks on your life, but Jesus Christ has taken away sin when he shed his blood and died on the cross. This is the highest sacrifice and no other solution higher than this. You just need to know the great, unspeakable, incredible blessings God freely gives to you in salvation.

Jesus gave up himself to be the ransom for your deliverance from the bondage of Satan and his powers of darkness. You deliverance from all evil attack has been fully paid for. You see? Knowledge is power and that is why Jesus Christ sent us to tell the world what freely belong to them.

Salvation is FREE, it’s all grace of God, it’s all mercy God, it’s all gotten through believing the sufferings, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ the Son of God .

Believe that you are a sinner who deserves severe punishment, but those punishments were laid on Jesus Christ, it is by your alignment/ agreement with this that you get into everlasting covenant with Jesus and confront and defeat those evil powers, (‘succubus and Incubus’) Christ. You must get angry and use the blood and the name of Jesus.

