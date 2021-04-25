Overcoming sex in dreams (2)

Last week, we started by letting you know that sin and iniquities in your life are the origin of this kind of satanic attack , that, confessing your sin to God and forsaking them is a must. Then, believing in the suferings death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and sins are washed away through the blood of Jesus Christ the Son of God.

Those are your first steps towards total freedom from spirit wife/husband. A lifestyle of sinfulness is a disgrace and it dries up peace in any man’s life. Habitually sinning brings hopelessness and emptiness and depression and death into the souls of any sinful man/ woman.

The experience of having sex in dreams makes a man ends up in failure,hopelessness, loneliness, masturbation, depression and total confusion.

But when you repent and run away from sins to Jesus Christ, your life, peace, hope, joy and dignity are restored. Today you are going to learn two spiritual power secrets that will give you total transformation and absolute freedom from sex in dreams: 1.) Prayers and Fasting: when you pray, make use of the name of Jesus Christ as often as possible and always call the blood of Jesus over your spirit, soul and body. Ask God to separate you from every evil covenant bringing sex in dreams into your life in Jesus name. When you pray like this, coupled with fasting, no devil can withstand the Holy Ghost power entering into and emanating from your life.

Here’s the secret, read Matthew 17:14-21, it’s a case of a lunatic child whom the disciples of Jesus could not cast out the devil, Jesus intervened and cast out the devil and His disciples came to Him and ask why they could not cast out the devil from the child and this was Jesus reply to them:”But this kind of demon does not go out except by prayer and fasting. ” (Matthew 17:21 AMP). That is an unfailing spiritual principle to conquer devil and demons, learn it and use it-(Fasting and prayers).

Baptism of the Holy Spirit: Be filled with the Holy Spirit. You can’t enjoy your spiritual freedom for long if you are not filled with the Holy Spirit. Why? Here’s what Master Jesus says:”When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest; and finding none, he saith, I will return unto my house whence I came out. And when he cometh, he findeth it swept and garnished.

Then goeth he, and taketh to him seven other spirits more wicked than himself; and they enter in, and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.” (LUKE 11:24-26).

That is a great spiritual secret revealed to us again by Jesus Christ. You must be filled with the Holy Spirit if you don’t want to experience that evil of spirit wife/husband again. How do you receive the Holy Spirit? By asking God in faith through the name of Jesus Christ. Here is what Jesus says: “And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent? Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion?

If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?”(Luke 11:11-13). The Spirit will dwell in you: “If ye shall ask any thing in my name , I will do it.

If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you”. (John 14:14-17). Do you understand now? Go ahead and do these, happy are you because you now have this spiritual knowledge and blessed are you if you do them immediately.

