Overcoming sex in dreams (3)

The word of God is the Alfa and Omega of all creation. In today’s message on Overcoming Sex in Dreams, we are going to look at the power of the word of God in establishing our dominion over all the powers of darkness.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God.

All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. (John 1:1-4)” Your everyday life and the whole universe was created by the ‘Word’ and are govern by the word whether you know it or not.

Brethren, not knowing and not seeking to know and not doing the word of God is not acceptable if victory and good success in life is your desire. As a matter of fact, it is a curse for anyone to neglect the word of God.

Here is it: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

As they were increased, so they sinned against me: therefore will I change their glory into shame. They eat up the sin of my people, and they set their heart on their iniquity. And there shall be, like people, like priest: and I will punish them for their ways, and reward them their doings.

For they shall eat, and not have enough: they shall commit whoredom, and shall not increase: because they have left off to take heed to the LORD.” (Hosea 4:6-10). No wonder many people struggle all through their lives but end up a total failure spiritually and otherwise. It’s simply because they have neglected the knowledge of God and obedience to God.

And so, today we are looking at the word of God as the final authority in life for deliverance from all forms of satanic oppression. Satan has no power over you, what you lack is knowledge, understanding, wisdom and obedience (faith).

Yes, faith is obedience, without you having enough trust to obey God, then know that you are not in faith. The efficacies of the word of God in any life’s situation is unquestionable. Your ticket to a life of all round good success in life and eternal life is the Word of God you have inside of you.

Here is what God says: “The prophet that hath a dream, let him tell a dream; and he that hath my word, let him speak my word faithfully. What is the chaff to the wheat? saith the LORD. Is not my word like as a fire? saith the LORD; and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces?( Jeremiah 23:28-29)”

There’s no situation in life that the word of God cannot change, there is no difficult circumstance in life the word of God cannot solve.

The problem with man is his inability to get a quiet time and a quiet place, seat own and deeply think/meditate adequately on the word of God.

When the Lord opens up your heart and reveals His word to you, that word becomes an asset of unending miracle each time you speak/ apply that word to the situation it’s targeted at. When you get understanding, faith and wisdom is born in you and that is what brings deliverance from the evils of spirit wife/husband.

How does one get the word of God into his heart? Here’s how: “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall read [and meditate on] it day and night, so that you may be careful to do [everything] in accordance with all that is written in it; for then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will be successful. (Joshua 1:8 AMP)”.

It goes this was, read/study the Bible each day and night, ponder/think the word deeply, speak/confess the word over your life, obey the word(live your life according to the word, obey/act on the word of God).

Let this sink into you: “when you have the word of God and you boldly declare it constantly and consistently obey/act on it, it’s a fire that devour every ungodly thing in your life, and it’s a hammer that break every difficulty in your life into pieces and put you on top of life’s situations, you will be in command because you have the light of life in your spirit and soul.”

