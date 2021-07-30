Overhaul Buni-led APC National Caretaker Committee now – Imo APC Chair

Following the advisory by Festus Keyamo to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) occasioned by the recent judgment on the Ondo State governorship election, the Imo State Chairman of the party, Hon. Daniel Nwafor has called for the overhauling of the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

Nwafor, who urged the party leadership to avoid further exposure of the party to embarassment and public ridicule, stated that the APC must begin to conduct its businesses in accordance to the party’s constitution.

The state party chairman maintained that the party must begin to promote practices that encourage internal party democracy in the APC.