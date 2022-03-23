Overseas Training: ‘Information Ministry’s keying into Emmanuel’s human capacity dev. agenda’

The ongoing staff training undertaken by Ministry of Information and Strategy within and outside the shores of Nigeria is in keeping with the Human Capacity Development plank of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s second term Completion Agenda.

So far, staff have undergone training in Sign and Chinese languages, Public Relations Certification programmes as well as overseas Leadership Skills and Management programme in United Arab Emirates, all geared at workforce development and human capacity building as enshrined in the Human Capacity Development Agenda of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong made this known on Tuesday, in the Conference room of the ministry, while receiving staff of the ministry who just returned from a Staff Training Course in Dubai.

Comrade Ememobong, who said the importance of staff training cannot be over emphasized, said it was in realisation of the necessity of workforce development that Governor Udom Emmanuel had since assumption of office continued to train and retrain the workforce to sharpen their skills and enhance their knowledge for expertise and proficiency towards improved performance and maximum productivity.

He said to this end, 360 youths of the state were sent to Israel for training in various agricultural enterprises, adding that in the same vein, seven staff of the ministry were sent for training in Dubai to enable them have exposure on the 21st century training methodology and exposure to new skills for favourable competition with contemporaries across the globe in efficient service delivery.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Akparawa James Edet, expressed deep gratitude to God for the safe arrival of the staff from the UAE and appreciated the Commissioner for his “can do” spirit, even when it looks bleak and impossible.

In her remarks on behalf of the Dubai trainees of the Ministry, the Director of Administration and Supplies, Mrs. Tiuba Nduonofit, expressed gratitude to the Commissioner, for the opportunity granted them to be trained outside the shores of Nigeria and described him as a proactive leader, full of milk of human kindness.

Also speaking, the Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs. Stella Akpan-Ekwere thanked the Commissioner for his selfless service and prayed that God should reward him bountifully.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates of completion of the training by the trainees to the commissioner.

