Overworked? How to avoid burnouts

Starting with a little bit of humour here is a conversation between a call agent and a customer. The policy of a customer care centre was to use a client’s name at least five times before the call ended no matter how brief. Here was a care agent’s attempt at doing that:

Client: Do you provide such-and-such service?

Care agent: I’m Ada, may I know your name?

Client: Sure. It’s Joy. Care agent: Joy, Joy, Joy, Joy, Joy, we don’t.

Thanks for calling.

Either of the following could be responsible for Ada’s action: Lack of understanding or irritability. So, how irritable are you getting lately, even over little things having worked remotely for about six months already, with no assurance that things will go back to normal before the year ends? Working from home which many may have thought to be a blessing at the beginning of the pandemic may now be shaping to be the opposite. Juggling work, home activities and helping young wards with online learning may be some of the reasons working from home (WFH) is taking its toll. Businesses operate longer hours now due to their online presence and the gradual ease of lockdown. Entrepreneurs and even intrapreneurs may have their hands full than before with two business platforms to run daily resulting in working double digit hours including Sundays if not round the clock. Although it’s possible for some people to get used to stress due to their roles in their organisation, prolonged exposure can lead to serious burnouts. So, if you find yourself getting unnecessarily irritated without any reasonable cause or you’ve been experiencing mood swings; If you are becoming disinterested in work generally or meeting deadlines; If you are overeating or drinking excessively; You may want to check the following to ascertain you are not overworked or overstressed.

Your emotions

Do you unnecessarily feel edgy and can’t pinpoint what is behind it? Do you easily lose your cool over trivial matters often? Are you sleeping too much or finding it difficult to get a good sleep? Is apathy creeping that you find yourself procrastinating more? If you answer – yes – to most of these questions, fatigue and chronic stress may have triggered a psychological response indicating burnout lurking. A break might just be what you need to cool the nerves.

Your weight

Are you overeating or under eating? Are you drinking too much? Gaining or losing more than 1% of your body weight in a day is another sign you are stressed. It’s either you were too busy to eat or drink enough water or didn’t notice you over ate the previous day. If inability to take a break from work is not the only problem, you may need to take a step back to reassess things. Such as when you eat, how you eat and what you eat.

Your waste

What is the colour of your urine? Lighter or darker? The colour of your urine can indicate dehydration. The lighter the colour, the more hydrated you are and vice versa. Proper hydration aids the absorption of nutrients which increases energy level. Drinking enough water/fluid indirectly boosts brain alertness. Lack of hydration because you are too busy for water breaks can lead to sluggishness. This is obviously counterproductive as work will eventually not get done. So, take a break or always have a bottle of water handy.

Your resting heart rate Did your pulse rest after all?

Take your pulse before you get out of bed especially in the morning. There are a few apps that can help with this if you can’t do it manually. Usually, your heart rate will stay within a few beats per minute but when you are overworked or stressed, your rate increases. Knowing that your resting pulse didn’t rest after a night’s sleep indicates you need a break. You may stay a bit longer in bed or get an hour massage which equates eight hours of sleep. At different points in work life, we will experience apathy, question our purpose, hold negative perceptions of the future, procrastinate, drink too much, oversleep or sleep less, overeat or starve. What is critical is knowing those quick pick-me-up remedies that work for you to prevent burnouts.

Some of these remedies are: Selfcare

To practice selfcare is to take an active role in protecting your wellbeing and happiness especially when you are stressed. This can be achieved by including me-time in your routine or daily schedule. Your me-time may take a few minutes daily or a couple of hours weekly or every now and again. What is important here is consistency which can be achieved by prioritising and being deliberate. During this me-time, you may engage in breathing exercise, pilate stretches, taking cat naps or getting a massage or pedicure.

Love Your Job

Turn your passion into a portfolio and you will never work a day in your life. How great it feels to earn a living doing what you love most? Even though this may not prevent stress, the fact that you work for yourself, have flexible working hours could help prevent burnouts. Finding harmony by deliberately balancing things up goes a long way in reducing stress.

Go on a vacation

Always go one a vacation at least once a year and unplug completely if possible. Out of office email will help within this period. If you can’t make such a sacrifice, get extra hands and prepare them for the job while you look away. Travelling may be a bit daunting at this time due to COVID – 19, so a change of environment may just do the trick.

Know Your Limit

It’s important to know one’s breaking point. With such awareness, you will know the appropriate time to stop working so hard, take a break or take things easy to prevent burnouts.

Find a hobby

Hobbies and new habits are great in preventing stress. Hobbies like swimming, playing tennis, golfing, and fishing will not only prevent you from overworking but make you appreciate other important things in life like patience, solitude, socialising, networking and art. Habits like regular exercise, practicing good sleep hygiene, paying attention to what you eat, drinking lots of water are also essential for refreshment.

*Contact: specialists@ oplacewellness.com

