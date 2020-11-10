OVH Energy: How tank farm fire was extinguished

LIST

OVH Energy lists stakeholders, whose collaborative efforts helped in managing the inferno in its tank farm

OVH Energy has opened up on how its Lagos tank farm fire, which raged for more than 14 hours, was extinguished.

The company, which stated this in a statment sent to New Telegraph, also released a list of stakeholders, whose collaborative efforts helped in managing the fire outbreak.

“OVH Energy, owners of the Apapa petroleum products storage facility the subject of the ongoing fire incident, hereby inform the Apapa residents and general public that the fire was put off at 04:43 am on Saturday, November 7,” the statement read.

It continued: “We wish to express our sincerest appreciation to all stakeholders and individuals who contributed to the timely management and extinguishing of the fire incident at OVH Energy terminal 1, at Apapa, Lagos

“We commend the invaluable efforts and support of the Federal Fire Service; Adova Plc; NPA; Lagos State Fire Service; 11 Plc; MRS; UBA; NEMA; LASEMA; Julius Berger; NNPC; NIPCO; NAPIMS; Folawiyo Energy Ltd; Total Nigeria Plc; HOGL Energy Ltd, Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigerian Police; Union and our host communities in the management of the outbreak.”

To the general public who, according to OVH, contributed in one way or the other in extinguishing the outbreak, “accept our deepest appreciation.

“As a responsible corporate citizen our priority is the safety of life and property of all stakeholders. We are committed to a goal of zero health and safety incident, so we have commenced immediate investigation of the cause of the fire.”

It would be recalled that about N1.47 billion worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol were on Thursday destroyed as fire razed one of the major fuel Tankfarms in Lagos, an incident that created pandemonium among business and house owners as well as residents of Apapa area of city.

The 10.5 million capacity tankfarm belonging to OVH Energy but was branded in Oando’s name and logo is located in Marine beach, was said to be fully loaded with PMS when the incident occured. It is few meters from other petroleum products storage facilities in Lagos, Nigeria.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the fire incident noting that fire fighters and equipments from three centres – Federal Fire, NIMASA FIRE Services and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Services have been mobilised.

Spokesperson for NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, told the New Telegraph that all staff on site have been evacuated and are safe.

“NPA, Federal Fire and NIMASA FIRE Services mobilised and are fighting the fire presently”, he declared.

Checks by New Telegraph using N140 per litre petrol price at the depot showed that about N1.47 billion worth of the product was destroyed.

A source at the safety unit of the OVH Energy told this newspaper that the fiire would rage till all the10.5 million litres petrol in the tank finish burning.

“The tank was fully loaded when the incident started. The next tank close to the ill-fated tank was empty but the one next to that one has AGO also known as diesel. What we have been doing now is to persistently cool that tank and control the fire on the burning tank from spreading to other tanks that are also fully loaded.

“The fire will have to rage till a better oart of tomorrow until every litre inside the affected tank is burnt off.

“Helicopter foam pourer may have to be deployed from an upstream firm in Port Harcourt as other tank farms and other facilities at Marine beach environ are under threat,” he said.

