OVH Energy surges CSR investments

Posted on

OVH Energy Marketing, a licensee of the Oando retail brand, said that it had wrapped up the first phase of its support for the Federal Government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in Nigeria in which over N250 million was expended.

 

The company, which said this in a statement, noted that the intervention included various donations such as N50 million towards NNPC’s collective intervention funds made through Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), supply of test kits and the sum of N200 million as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, donation of palliatives to host communities in Apapa, Onne, Ogu and Kaduna to help cushion the negative effects of COVID-19.

 

“As part of the contribution, OVH Energy has heightened safety and hygiene standards in all its facilities to ensure protection for clients, neighbors, customers and staff on essential duty who have carried on operations.

 

The organisation has also distributed protective masks and OVH Energy produced hand sanitizers – ‘OVH Energy Hand Sanitizer’ to all OVH Energy Marketing staff at its operations facilities and retail outlets nationwide initiating its DIY (Do it Yourself) protocols,” the statement read.

 

Quoting the Chief Executive Officer, Huub Stokman, the statement read further: “We each have our role to play in ensuring the safe health and well-being of everyone during these unprecedented times.

 

Our donations underscore our support for nation-wide relief efforts and we appreciate the Government’s interventions so far and are proud to collaborate to ensure that critical stakeholders such as front line staff are protected during this crisis, and to enable more tests to be carried out in order to help save lives and ultimately defeat the pandemic.”

 

He also added that “the spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria meant that we immediately triggered our BCP (Business Continuity Plan) and initiated efforts to minimize the spread as much as we could. In times like this, personal hygiene measures cannot be overemphasized.

 

“We have shared with our employees measures which they should take in order to protect themselves and families. We have also urged them to follow directives provided by health authorities.

 

We will continue to monitor latest developments on the situation to take appropriate measures.” OVH Energy’s donations have also been used to improve hospital facilities and establish isolation centers in Abuja and Yola. The company said that it had scheduled the distribution of 3000 test kits across the country in states that have been hit the hardest by COVID- 19.

 

The company’s provision of palliatives in form of food items and other materials has fed and supported over 320 families in communities where it operates, including Onne and Ogu – Rivers State, Apapa Marine Beach and Orisunmibare – Lagos State.

