OVH Energy’s major fuel tank farm in Lagos on fire

One of the major fuel tank farms in Lagos has been razed, an incident that created pandemonium among residents of Apapa area of the metropolis.
The tank farm belonging to OVH Energy but was branded in Oando’s name and logo is located in Marine beach, few meters from other petroleum products’ storage facilities in Nigeria.
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the fire incident noting that fire fighters and equipments from three centres – Federal Fire, NIMASA FIRE Services and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Services have been mobilised.
Spokesperson for NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident told the New Telegraph that all staff on site have been evacuated and are safe.
“NPA, Federal Fire and NIMASA FIRE Services mobilised and are fighting the fire presently,” he declared.
OVH Energy confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, noting that though property was destroyed, no casualty was recorded as “at the time of this report.”
“We confirm a fire incident at OVH terminal 1 in Apapa, Lagos.
“Preliminary information showed that fire emanated from a tank within the terminal.
“While an investigation has been launched to ascertain other details, we have a team of professional firefighters on ground to manage the outbreak.
“We are happy to state that as at the time of this report, there are no casualties recorded.”

