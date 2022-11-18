Ovia, others to speak at Zenith’s Tech Fair

The Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, will deliver the welcome address at the second edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, which will be held on Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a press release, the two-day fair, with the theme,“Future Forward 2.0,” will also feature opening remarks by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs, Nigeria. The statement said the keynote address, “The Future of Banking: Digital Transformation Journey,” would be delivered by Brett King, a renowned futurist, bestselling author, award-winning speaker, Founder of Moven and Author of Bank 4.0. Other eminent IT practitioners, who represent top global brands and will make presentations at the fair include, Tarik Alatovic, Senior Partner, McKinsey; Juliet Ehimuan, West Africa Director, Google; Ola Williams, Country Manager, Microsoft Inc.; Andrew Uaboi, Vice President/Head, Visa West Africa; Mrs Rakiya Mohammed, Director of Information Technology, CBN; Chris Lu, Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria, and Adaora Umeoji, Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, amongst others.

The statement also said that conceived in the mould of global technological events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and Em- Tech Asia, the fair would showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data, FinTech, Augmented Reality, Data Analytics, 5G and Communication Technologies, among others.

