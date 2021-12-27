News

'OVO Smart App device to save power consumption'

An engineering technology outfit, Vin Global Technologies, yesterday said he has developed a comfortable solution for humans through its automation systemic app. The new OVO products and their app called OVO Smart, will integrate household appliances digitally and enable users to easily control all their gadgets on a phone or computer and from anywhere they are in the world. Speaking on the App, Chief Executive Officer of VIN Global Technologies Limited, Onyeka Onwuka, said the new products will help people save electricity consumption.

Onwuka said: “With OVO Smart app, you can control your home and your appliances from anywhere. You can be in your office and turn off your electrical appliances from anywhere in the world. “The features of OVO Smart is that you have your App that enables you to turn on and off all your electrical devices, for instance, you can turn on/off your water heater and every appliance from your OVO Smart App anywhere you are in the world.

It helps you save energy and time. “Also, in your kitchen, we have our smoke detectors that help you turn on and off your gas from anywhere in the world. Once the smoke detector detects a smoke, it sends a signal to your phone through our OVO Smart App; you can then open the App and shutdown your gas from anywhere you are. “With our App, you can monitor electrical appliances that are on and this helps save energy consumption. Once you see appliances that ought not to be on, with the App, you can turn them off at any given time from anywhere in the world.

 

