OVO Smart App devices to save power consumption

An engineering technology outfit, Vin Global Technologies says he has developed a comfortable solution for humans through its automation systemic app.

The new OVO products and their app called OVO Smart, will integrate household appliances digitally and enable users to easily control all their gadgets on a phone or computer and from anywhere they are in the world.

Speaking on the App, the Chief Executive Officer of VIN Global Technologies Limited, Onyeka Onwuka stated that the new OVO products and OVO Smart App will help people save electricity consumption. Onwuka said: “With OVO Smart app, you can control your home and your appliances from anywhere. You can be in your office and turn off your electrical appliances from anywhere in the world. “The features of OVO Smart is that you have your App that enables you turn on and turn off all your electrical devices, for instance, you can turn on/off your water heater and every appliances from your OVO Smart App anywhere you are in the world. It helps you save energy and time.

“Also, in your kitchen, we have our smoke detectors that helps you turn on and off your gas from anywhere in the world. Once the smoke detector detects a smoke, it sends a signal to your phone through our OVO Smart App; you can then open the App and shutdown your gas from anywhere you are.

“With our App, you can monitor the electorial appliances that are on and this helps save energy consumption. Once you see appliances that ought not to be on, with the App, you can turn them off at any given time from anywhere in the world.

We designed the OVO Smart App and also the OVO products but because we don’t have the capacity to produce the OVO products at large, we sent it out to our foreign expatriates who helped in manufacturing the product. I went into the line of business because I have seen people complaining about how their electricity bills keeps on going up. I thought of ways to cut down electricity bills and that was what pushed me in coming up with the OVO Smart app and OVO products to save lives and help people save their electricity consumption.”

On plans for new customers, to get the OVO products, he said: “All you need to do is to buy our OVO products then download OVO Smart app for free, then once you buy our products, you can just remove your old fittings and put our smart products. You don’t have to break walls anymore and we made the products very cheap and affordable for everyone. Students can also afford it. Our plans is to make everybody use our products at a very affordable prices. The prices are very affordable, you can buy any of our products for as low as N70,000 and below. The products are affordable as you don’t have to spend millions. “It saves you a lot. So, you just have to have our fittings and download our App. You can buy any of our products that you need. You don’t have to break walls and the products are cheap and affordable.

“With our product, you can control your appliances with your voice, our product works with any voice command on your mobile phone like Siri, Alexa, google voice and more. If you don’t want to use the voice command, you can use our OVO Smart device to turn on and turn off your appliances from anywhere in the world. We have every products, raging from the security gates, security doors, OVO cameras, OVO light switches, OVO sockets, OVO door sensors , OVO tablets, OVO Router, OVO mifi and more that are all integrated into the OVO Smart App. Again, the App does not consume much data because it is in kilobytes and not in megabytes.”

