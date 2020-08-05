Ovraiti: Lockdown has helped me to redirect my art

Renowned artist, Sam Ovraiti, is unarguably one of Nigeria’s best known water colourists. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience during this lockdown and why he believes strongly on building the future. He also talks about challenges and way forward for the visual art

What are your thoughts about this COVID-19 pandemic?

As an artist I like to look at things from my own point of view. I looked at the Covid-19 pandemic and how suddenly they said that there is going to be a lockdown, that there will be no movement, and they started telling us how it is spread and so on. I don’t want to be somebody who is too critical, but I think it I want to say that haven looked at everything, the way the thing came, the way they talked about it and the way people died, and the spread of the death, stand to be corrected, I believe that this virus was dropped in different towns.

It was dropped in some countries in Europe, for instance, in France where a lot of people died, in Italy, then it was dropped in US, especially in New York where a lot of people died also. When it came to Africa, they then said that Lagos and Ogun States and Abuja will be locked down, also Kano will be locked down. So I began to imagine, is it that they are going to drop it in Lagos, Abuja and Kano? Then suddenly we started hearing of people who were falling sick in Lagos, people who were falling sick in Abuja, and hear of a lot of people who died in Kano. It began to look like they dropped these things in those specific places.

The way this thing took off in Lagos is not so in Delta State, neither is it so in Cross River State, and it is not even so in Nasarawa State. Does it mean that the virus used to fly across border? So I am beginning to be worried about it, especially with all the conspiracy theories, and with the people who are running agencies for the reduction of world population and things like that. So, I doubted it a little bit. There were somethings that we watched online, where a lady talked about the fact that Covid-19 was created. Former US president, Barak Obama, said something about it before. He said that there is going to be a pandemic. Bill Gates has also said that there is going to be a pandemic.

So, it is something they know is going to happen, which, perhaps, means that it was being created. And of course, we have come to realise that it is not a natural phenomenon. It is something that leaped out of from the lab, and now we are thinking of how to control it.

But even to control it, how is it that it will go to sleep at certain times of the day and wakes up at certain times of the day? So, I really get a bit worried especially as I live in Lagos. And the way things were happening they had to stop people from travelling, they had to stop to hospitals from treating patients. And even if you have cough or diabetes or hypertension, you cannot be treated in just any hospital. Private hospitals were kept redundant. They cannot treat anybody. So, I began to feel that there is a plot.

How has it affected you as an artist?

I have always been a man under one kind of quarantine in my studio. I am somebody who has locked down myself for a long time. So I literally lived in my studio. So, when you say effect, it can be positive or negative. The positive part is that the lockdown helped me to create more meaningful, more though-provoking pieces.

Great…

Also, it helped me to to begin to take care of myself more and more, because when the news began to come like this, you have to be conscious of your body. It helped me to check myself very well and be aware if anything happens. In fact, in those days I can cough 10 times, but now if I cough once, I begin to ask myself what is the root of the cough.

The negative part… ?

The negative part of it is that at all time shops were locked and I ran out of certain materials. I discovered that I could not get the materials. I am also a transformational speaker. Some of my art activities, some places I needed to be during the lockdown, I couldn’t go. But I would say that on the whole, the lockdown helped me to redirect myself, redirect my art, and became a bit more spiritual. But, financially, I would say, business was not the way it used to be, because people were afraid to spend money, especially on art. Some people say that art is a luxury and that if there is no business, if there is no money, if there is no stability, art doesn’t sell. I don’t believe it. I believe that everything is happening at the same time. People are buying art during the Covid-19 the same way people are buying tomatoes, buying garri.

Some people were buying cars. When you are passionate about something, your passion grows you beyond any form of setbacks. So, art is working, because I was creating, and a few people who were looking for food for the soul know that it is during this time that the artist really create extraordinary works.

During the Second World War, people like Picasso, they were in their studios working during that time, and they created some of their most memorable pieces because there were no visitors coming to distract them. So they had to concentrate on their work. And for somebody like me who does not look at negative news, I used the time to work. I get myself out of such tensions and concentrate on here and now, because all of us would die one day. So, the negative aspect is fear, worry. What I use to cure it is meditating in the right direction.

I decided that I am an artist, a human being creating art. People love my art and they will need my art now even more. And they will buy and I will have the resources to do everything that I need to do. That is my meditation. So, when they said lockdown has been relaxed, it is more time for me to do the things that I didn’t enjoy during the lockdown, like going out every Thursdays to see what is happening in the other artists studios that I visit…

How has it been in the last decade?

I don’t go back, I don’t look back. I don’t look in the last decades or last five years and so on, what I do is that I build my future from the future. I always build my future from the future, not from the past, because the future is right in front of me.

The past is gone. Nothing can be done the day before yesterday. Everything can be done now. What I do is build the future from what I think right now from the future. So, how is the future going to be for me? I am not going to look at the last decade, the last decade is already dead. So. I would say that as an artist, I am getting myself more together in the sense that I begin to know that this thing is serious. And as an artist who really want to affect society you must begin to address issues, not as it was yesterday but as you want it to be. I want to be creating more enduring art; the art that would talk about my age; the art that would not be running after what has passed. Many artists today, when they paint people they use nose mask, as if it is new. It is not new; doctors have used nose masks during operations for ages.

So, we have different types of artist; there are those who paint based on what has past. I am not the kind of artist that works based on what has past. When Picasso painted his greatest piece, the one that brought him to limelight, that brought cubism to limelight, he didn’t think that he was creating cubism. He just wanted to create something different from the classical way of presenting things. So, right now, my thought is to create art that does not necessarily need to come from the blues. It can be from the same physical elements that we see, because even if you are a writer you can not create your own letters or your own alphabets, you will still use the alphabets that people know. But what you are going to write will come from somewhere deep inside your consciousness.

If you are going to be writing from what people have already everything on, then you are not a writer. But if you are going to be futuristic in your writing, projection, that is the kind of thing that I am producing now. I am creating works, not for the future for today, but building the future from the future, building my life from the future. If some people didn’t build their life from the future, there would be no Facebook, there would be WhatsApp. So, I really like to build the future from the future, and I am working towards it.

Any plans for exhibition this year?

There are always exhibitions. As I told you, everything is happening at the same time. There are exhibitions, it is just like projecting. All exhibitions come from projections, futuristic. You create or plan exhibition for 2019 today. So, there are plans for one or two exhibitions. Whether it would be virtual or on a physical level, it doesn’t matter. That is why we need to think of essence and to think of now. If you live your life in the now, you won’t be looking at it as it used to be. As it used to be is that you go and pay for a space, you frame the works and then carry all the works to the space. But in the past four years I have not taken my works anywhere to sell, apart from an exhibition where they would carry the works and take then to the place, all the people that I have done business with, it has been virtual. I send them WhatsApp or email about the images. If they like it we discuss, agree and I send the works to them.

