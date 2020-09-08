Metro & Crime

Owalukare family mourns Ikare chief, Adedoyin

Our Correspondants

Owalukare family has condoled with the family of Chief Samuel Kolapo Adegbite Adedoyin, the Ale of Okorun Ikare.

 

Adedoyin died on September 1, 2020, according to a statement by the family. The late lawyer, an illustrious son of Ikare in Ondo State, was installed as the Ale of Okorun Quarters of Ikare in 1972 by the late Oba Amusa Momoh III.

 

“He will be remembered for the nine years he acted as Overseer Chief of Ikare during the period of interregnum between the passage of Oba Amusa Momoh III in 1976 and the emergence of Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh IV in 1984.

 

“It would be recalled that when Oba Amusa Momoh III passed on, his first daughter, Princess Olufunmilayo, an ace broadcaster, by tradition, served as the regent for six months.

 

“It was thereafter that Chief Samuel Kolapo Adegbite Adedoyin, being the most learned of all the Ikare chiefs, stepped in to continue the regency,” the Oluwakare family said.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

