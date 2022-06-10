Owasanoye: ICPC to profile politically exposed persons, money laundering suspects

The anti-graft war will soon be bolstered, as the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) is set to grant the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), access to its database The development will facilitate the profiling of politically-exposed person’s (PEPs), and money laundering and illicit financial flows suspects, by the anti-corruption commission.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN,),made this known at the end of a meeting by Heads of Nigerian Law Enforcement Agencies with top officials of Interpol in Lyon, France. According to a statement, Thursday, by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Nigerian delegation to Interpol was made up of top officials of the National Central Bureau Abuja (NCBA), Nigeria Police, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) and the ICPC.

Ogugua said: “The highpoint of the meeting between the Nigerian delegation and Interpol was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the international police and ICPC, NFIU, NAPTIP, NDLEA and EFCC which granted the law enforcement agencies access to the organisation’s databases. “At the meeting, the ICPC boss discussed how the anti-corruption agency and the country could take advantage of the Interpol database in profiling suspects.”

