Owerri attack: 1,755 inmates still on the run

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), yesterday said at least 48 inmates, who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre, following Monday’s attack by suspected gunmen, have been ‘recovered’. It said: “11 (of the escapees) were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Air Force Base, Owerri, while others either came back on their own volition or were returned by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.”

Recall that the NCoS had put the total number of es-capees at 1, 844, even as it further disclosed that 6 inmates returned voluntarily, while 35 others stayed back. In an update on the attack, which the FHQ claimed was executed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Service said its armed operatives were on the trail of the remaining 1755 fleeing inmates.

In a statement by its spokesperson, CC Francis Enobore, the agency claimed that: “Peace has gradually returned to Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State following the recent invasion of the facility by gunmen suspected to members of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB). “As at 1550hrs today, 7th April 2021, the Centre has recovered a total of 48 inmates who escaped in the wake of the invasion thus increasing the number of inmates presently in custody to 84, including those that resisted the temptation to escape during the attack.

