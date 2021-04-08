Metro & Crime

Owerri attack is failure of governance – PDP

… Urges Uzodinma to stop the blame game

Having traced the build-up to the Monday morning attack on police and prison facilities in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the incident on what it called a ‘catastrophic failure of governance’.
This is also as the party charged the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to quit playing the blame game and take responsibility.
Briefing newsmen in his office Thursday, the state Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh traced the trajectory of crisis; from Orlu zone to Okigwe zone and Owerri zone with no fewer than five police stations razed since February, the signs were all over the place but the state government failed to see until last Monday’s attack in the heart of the state capital.
The party said it is disturbed that strange elements could gain such easy access into the inner recesses of the central points of security administration in the state.
“We have therefore concluded that lives and property are not safe and secure in the state under the watch of the current regime,” Ugwuh said.
Frowning at the resort to blame games by Governor Hope Uzodinma, the party chairman said, “It is unfortunate that rather than think out plausible explanations to Imo people, Nigerians and the world, the governor and Chief Security Officer of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, chose to speak tongue-in-cheek,” he said.

