Owerri attack: Prison records burnt, Police armoury plundered

…as Uzodinma convenes emergency security meeting

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Following the attack and burning of sections of the Imo State Police Headquarter and the Owerri Correctional Services by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, Governor Hope Uzodinma has convened an emergency security meeting.
The governor, Monday morning cut short his Easter trip to his country home, Omuma and returned to Owerri for the state’s Security Council Meeting.
This is also as emerging reports indicate that piles of files in the records unit of the Owerri Correctional Services were burnt to ashes in the attack.
A police source also confided in our correspondent that the police armoury was also plundered and what remained, burnt by the assailants.
It is believed, however, that top on the agenda of the security meeting is the early morning attack on security facilities in the state and the precarious security situation in the state.
Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the police, prison authorites and the Imo State government were yet to issue any official statement on the attack.

