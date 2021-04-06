Owerri attacks: Armed policemen running from armed men is unacceptable, Uzodinma tells Police

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has charged officers and men of the Imo State Police Command not to back down before armed aggressors and at least be able to defend themselves against the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He urged the police to rise up and fight as only that would give the people a sense of security and save the state from the embarrassment of such attacks by criminal elements.

Uzodimma gave the charge Tuesday when the outgoing Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visited the ravaged police command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Service.

Apparently disappointed with the situation, the governor said it was unacceptable for miscreants to attack government facilities and get away with it.

