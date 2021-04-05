Owerri attacks: IGP deploys special squads as reinforcement

…as FHQ fingers lPOB/ESNAs part of measures to prevent further attacks on security formations in Imo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of additional units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other Police Tactical Squads within the general area.

The deployment was occasioned by coordinated attacks on the Owerri Correctional Centre, as well as the State Police Command Headquarters, in the wee hours of Monday.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FORO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said preliminary investigations indicated that the attacks were carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

in conjunction with the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to him, the invaders were armed with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), sub-machine guns (SMGs), AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers (RPGs) and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The FPRO, however, noted that attempts by the gunmen to break into the command headquarters’ armoury, was foiled by police operatives.

