Owerri deserted as Buhari visits Imo

Virtually all roads and streets in Owerri, the Imo State capital, were yesterday deserted as President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in the state on an official visit. Markets, commercial banks, private businesses and corporate offices were all shut down as commercial transportation disappeared from the roads. The president arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport and was received by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, other governors of the region and major stakeholders. The President immediately moved into town to commission some completed projects being showcased by the state government.

In his remarks at Egbeada,after commissioning the road, the President commended the governor for his efforts at infrastructural development. He said: “I think I have to refer to the saying that seeing is believing. I accepted the invitation to come, to see what the Governor wanted me to see. And I have seen enough to identify with his integrity and commitment to working hard to ensure the people get the infrastructure they need to be productive and comfortable. “Infrastructure is what will help the people to mind their own businesses.

If there are no roads, if there is no security, what can the people do? Absolutely nothing. I’m very pleased with what I have seen today, and that my idea of development and that of your governor coincided. “I assure you that at the centre, I will try to encourage Imo State within the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Earlier in his welcome address, Governor Uzodinma reassured the President of the support and solidarity of Imo people to him and his administration.

He noted that yesterday’s commissioning of projects was a continuation of the ‘harvest of project commissioning’ started last March when the President virtually commissioned two road projects in the state. Uzodinma also thanked the President for his swift intervention which brought to an end what he described as the “politically-contrived security breaches in the state.”

He continued: “Our commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria is irrevocable. We have accommodated every Nigerian resident in Imo State regardless of where he or she comes from. Some have even been appointed into my cabinets. Our aim is to build a mini-Nigeria in Imo where everyone will have a sense of belonging and a feeling of being genuinely accepted and accommodated.” Speaking during the closed door parley with President Buhari, Uzodinma expressed hope that before the end of the tenure of the President, all the major roads in the South-East would have been rehabilitated.

Making his contribution at the meeting, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Prof. George Obiozor said: “Let your visit form a new foundation of a platform for meaningful dialogue on critical issues of concern to Ndi Igbo. The most urgent and imperative need of Ndi Igbo is security.

The security of Igbo land in Nigeria and beyond has become a compelling primary responsibility of serious concern to all Igbos.” While thanking Buhari for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Obiozor noted that the South-East still needs roads, railways, bridges and other critical infrastructure.

