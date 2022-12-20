Owerri Magistrate Court fire caused by electrical fault, not gunmen – Police

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Police authorities in Imo State have expressed dismay over news report that ‘unknown gunmen’ burnt the Owerri Magistrate Court. The police dismissed the report as blatantly false and unprofessionflipped al, adding that the fire outbreak at the Magistrate Court was largely, as a result of some electrical faults. A statement by the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam read in part: “It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on the social media that, ‘Unknown gunmen strike again, set Imo Magistrate Court ablaze’. This story is unfounded and a misrepresentation of the true picture of what happened on Sunday, 18/12/2022 at about 1420 hours.” The Command frowned at the report, describing it as ‘unverified’ and capable of creating fear and panic in the minds of the good people of the state and Nigerians at large.
