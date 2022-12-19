Metro & Crime

Owerri Magistrate Court fire due to electrical fault, not gunmen – Imo Police

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   Comment(0)

Police authorities in Imo state have expressed dismay over the news report that ‘unknown gunmen’ burnt the Owerri Magistrate Court.

The Police dismissed the report as blatantly false and unprofessional, adding that the fire outbreak at the Magistrate Court was largely, as a result of some electrical fault.

A statement by the spokesman of the Imo Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam read in part: “It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on the social media that, ‘Unknown gunmen strike again, set Imo Magistrate Court ablaze’. This story is unfounded and a misrepresentation of the true picture of what happened, on Sunday, 18/12/2022 at about 1420 hours.”

The Command frowned at the report, describing it as ‘unverified’ and capable of creating fear and panic in the minds of the good people of the State and Nigerians at large.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: DPOs, others get fresh training on weapons’ handling

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) attached to Lagos State Command have begun fresh training on how to handle weapons. About 110 DPOs and other officers were trained at the command headquarters, Ikeja. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the training, which would last for another one […]
Metro & Crime

Owalukare family mourns Ikare chief, Adedoyin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Owalukare family has condoled with the family of Chief Samuel Kolapo Adegbite Adedoyin, the Ale of Okorun Ikare.   Adedoyin died on September 1, 2020, according to a statement by the family. The late lawyer, an illustrious son of Ikare in Ondo State, was installed as the Ale of Okorun Quarters of Ikare in 1972 […]
Metro & Crime

Man defiles 10-year old girl in mother’s room      

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A middle aged man, Soji Bakare at the weekend entered the room of a woman and raped her 10-year-old daughter.   It was learnt that Bakare, popularly known as ‘SOJ’, defiled the minor at her parents’ house at Aiyeyemi Street, Isolo area of Akure when her mother was at the nearby market selling soup ingredients. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica