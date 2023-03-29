Owerri Passport Office of woe

Early in the year, sharp practices including unofficial hike in cost of international passports, induced scarcity of passports, and unnecessary delay in the processing of passport documents became rampant in the Owerri Pass- port office under the Imo State Com- mand of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Applicants were charged as much as N70, 000 and only got receipts for about N19, 800 or so, which was the official price. The complaints came in torrents and all fingers pointed to the leadership of the Imo State Command of the NIS.

Collaborators

Enquiries from newsmen hit a blank wall as the organised rank of collaborators was operating under official cover while ripping off hapless citizens. At the head of the Imo State Command of the NIS at the time was Comptroller Okey Ezeugwu, a lawyer, who blamed the extortion and exploitation happening in and around the passport office on ‘hasty applicants’ who were being exploited because they were in a hurry to get their passports.

Though Okey Ezeugwu retired in May this year, and was succeeded by Comptroller Nkechi Ezeugwu – both are not related. However, the change has not led to a change in sharp practices at the Passport Office. In fact passport syndicating and racketeering, and its attendant harsh impact on citizens, seem to have gotten even worse. The exploitation has become so bad that some applicants who spoke to our correspondent said they now prefer going to Abia State and other neighbouring states to get their passports processed.

Pain

Narrating his experience, Ebuka Ijezie (Not real name) told our corre- spondent that: “Something ungodly is going on in the passport office and these Immigration officials seem to derive joy inflicting pain and hardship on fellow citizens.”

His words: “My colleague and I are billed to travel for an invitational conference in Europe sometime around the first week of next month. Around August when the letters came through, we agreed to go and get our passports immediately. My colleague could not make it on the day we planned to go to the passport office together, so I went alone. I paid about N60, 000 and was assured I will get it in six weeks. “One week later, my colleague came back and went to the same office and

commenced the processing of his own passport. After about three weeks or so, he collected his passport. I was surprised when he told me he had collected his own. So I asked him what happened and he said he just went there and paid N90,000 which they described as an ‘express’ processing fee, though the official receipt he collected was for less.

“The problem, however, was that when I contacted the Immigration official handling my passport and narrated what happened with my colleague, he said he was planning to tell me that he was no longer very sure that my pass- port will be ready in six weeks because we did not ‘fully meet’ the demand of the passport office. He requested an additional N20, 000 to facilitate the completion of my passport. I couldn’t believe it. I had no choice but to cough out N20, 000. I eventually collected my passport in four weeks and five days. It eventually dawned on me that the passport officers seem to wilfully withhold passports until the unofficial prices are paid.” Frustration Ijezie lamented that a neighbour who insisted on due process was thoroughly frustrated. “These officials seem to have been directed to intentionally make things

difficult for people who want to do the right thing or follow the rules. And this defeats the entire essence of the e-pass- port which was an initiative thought to be the way to reduce the exploitation of citizens by enabling citizens to pay their fees online. Ironically after everything has been done online, they introduce every kind of prank to make you cough out more money before you get your pass- port released,” he lamented.

Greed

An official who said he was formerly of the Imo State Command corroborated the complaints of most citizens when he said ‘greed and criminality are driving some people crazy in the Imo Command’. He said: “All you need is to fill the application form by providing such information as the local government of origin certificate; birth certificate or age declaration; two passport photographs; a guaran- tor that will fill the guarantor form which will be sworn in the court; and the official payment which is determined by the type of passport being applied for.” NIS sources confirmed that a 64-page passport with 10-year validity goes for N70, 000. A 64-page passport with five- year validity is priced at N35, 000, while a 32-page passport with five years of validity goes for N25, 000.

Unofficial rates

Apparently, it is obviously impossible for average Nigerians to get a passport at the official rates and this fact is known in official quarters yet not much seems to have been done by the relevant authorities to enforce due process, price control or institute deterrent measures as the relevant command structures seem to be in on the misdemeanour.

Unfortunately, Nigerians are forced to pay for Nigerian passports at unofficial rates in the neighbourhood of N150,000 – N250,000 for 64-paged passport with 10-year validity; N80,000 – N150,000 for 64-paged passport with five-year validity and N60,000 – N100,000 for 32-paged passport with five-year validity.

He nevertheless added that the level of exploitation in some states is worse than others, noting that Imo seems to be the worst in terms of exploitation of citizens applying for the international passport.

He said: “A couple of month’s back, if an official submits the form of an applicant to the passport office for processing; they normally insert N20, 000. Some call it a processing fee but it is an illegal fee extorted from applicants. These days, however, I have been reliably informed that you must insert N40, 000 inside the form to get it processed in weeks or at most one month. Any applicant who is unwilling to play ball, and pays anything less than that may get his passport anytime from eight weeks.”

He continued: “This is why most of the people in Imo State will rather do their passport application in neighbouring states. For instance, in Umuahia, Abia state, all the officials need to do is insert about N12, 000 with the forms of the applicant and submit it to the passport office, the passport will be processed without delay.” Our correspondent learnt that the Passport Officer supervising the alleged ‘black market’ transactions in the Owerri Passport Office is one Deputy Con- troller of Immigration (DCI) CY Alaje.

While Alaje superintends over the rots in the Passport Office, the Controller, Nkechi Ezeugwu who oversees the Imo State Command of the NIS cannot feign ignorance of the sharp practices going on under her nose.

It is, however, estimated that the Imo Passport Office receives passport applications in the neighbourhood 200 per day with about 150 applicants paying the additional N40, 000 each after the official payment, in the guise of “express or urgent processing”.

With these estimates and that of those only willing to part with additional N20,000 and collect their passport in up- wards of three months, the Passport Office may be bagging between N3 million to N5 million of illegal fees on a daily basis from poor Nigerians.

Official silence

When our correspondent contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Okere, he declined to comment on the issue, insisting that our correspondent first come to their office and submit an application to speak to the Comptroller. This is the same Immigration Command where applicants are barred from using mobile phones within the area.

Not a few persons have said that the decision to ban the use of mobile phones in the Immigration Command area may be to avoid the recording of what goes on within the precinct of the command.

