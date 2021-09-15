Owerri prison attack: 1660 inmates still on the run –NCoS

…says 114 escapees from Kabba Custodial Centre rearrested

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that 184 out of the 1,844 inmates that escaped from the Owerri, Imo State Custodial Centre, have so far been rearrested. Recall that gunmen had, in early April, carried out a daring attack on the otherwise fortified facility, freeing a large number of inmates, many of whom are hardened criminals.

This came as the Service announced the recapture of 114 inmates that fled from the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, after an invasion by suspected terrorist elements on Sunday. Spokesperson for the NCoS, CC Francis Enobore, made the disclosure when he appeared on Kakaaki, a morning programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT). “That of Owerri, the last figure I was given; we have a total of 184 inmates recaptured.

That is the last figure I was given. “There is a lesson we learnt from that of Owerri; how to rejig our strategy, to ensure that whoever escaped from lawful custody, is rearrested within record time. “I think we are following that pattern,” Enobore said. Meanwhile, Enobore has given an update on the attack on Kabba facility. In a statement, yesterday, Enobore said: “Following the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in Kogi State on September 12, 2021 and the swift intervention of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, a total of 114 escapees have been recaptured. ”

The CG who personally led a team to the Custodial Centre for on-the-spot assessment, directed immediate Search Party Response Team to go after the escapees even as security has been beefed up through the deployment of additional Armed Squad personnel to fortify the facility.

“The CG commends the collaboration and support extended to the Service by sister security agencies including the vigilante groups which have assisted in recapturing the fleeing inmates. “He advised the escapees to turn themselves in within the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested.

He noted that it will be of no use for them to keep hiding since their photographs and biometrics have been captured and are intact.” While assuring the general public of their safety, the CG stated that no effort will be spared in identifying and re-arresting the remaining fugitives.

