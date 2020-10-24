Owerri welcomes Swiss International Hotels and Resorts

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts is set to expand its operations in Nigeria with the coming on board of Swiss International Beland in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

With this new property, the international brand has increased its presence to four hotels in the country. The three already in operation are: Swiss International

The Vistana – Lagos; Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites Danag – Port Harcourt; and Swiss International Mabisel – Port Harcourt. Swiss International Beland is located on Umuguma Road in New Owerri, off the Port-Harcourt – Owerri Express road. It is about 30 minutes drive from Sam Mbakwe Airport.

In terms of facilities and services, the new hotel offers 124 upscale rooms, of which 24 are suites; all – day restaurant, three bars and lounges, five conference and event rooms, swimming pool and spa, gym, parking space and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

After the re-branding, the Swiss International will offer its guests the Swiss International concepts of the Flavours restaurant, the TED and co – bar and lounge, the Eventives rooms for meetings and events and the Inspirations Pool and Gym.

According to the owner of the Beland Hotel and Tours Limited, Chief Bartholomew Okoro, the choice of Swiss International is strategic as it is expected to add value to the hotel: “Our choice for Swiss International is that this franchise adds substantial value to the Beland Hotel, it’s not only the strong commercial formula, but also the “in-house” concepts, like the Swiss Flavours restaurant and the TED and Co will upgrade the hotel to the international standards, famous for Swiss International.

‘‘Our guests will also be able to join the loyalty programme, “Swiss- Select” giving them points for their stays at Swiss International Hotels and Resorts”.

While the Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, Henri W.R Kennedie, expressed delight over the develop-ment: “Owerri is a bustling city, with lots of attractions for tourists and business visitors.

We are pleased to be present in the hub, accommodating both local and international while meeting our Swiss levels of quality.”

As for the Swiss International Hotel and Resorts Business Development and Project Manager, West Africa, Mr. Francis Ogosi, the new hotel is a boast to its presence in Nigeria: “Swiss International Hotels and Resorts continues to strengthen its presence in Nigeria, with two hotels in Port Harcourt and one in Lagos.

We are pleased to introduce the Swiss levels of quality to the local and international guests of Owerri.”

Other Swiss International Hotels and Resorts in Africa are based in Ghana, Tunis, Kenya and Uganda.

The pipeline for Africa is said to have another 15 projects, bringing the total to 24 hotels in operation and under development.

The company is anticipating the growth of the portfolio to 50 hotels in the next two years. The Swiss International brands are committed to upholding the Swiss levels of quality.

