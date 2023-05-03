Owerri: We’re Not Aware Flights To Other Places Were Disrupted – NLC

…propose psychiatric evaluation for political office seekers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said it was not aware unions in the aviation sector had disrupted flights bound to travel to other destinations beside to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Congress had in a letter to its Lagos State Council after an emergency Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the NLC and TUC, directed its affiliates especially those in the aviation sector, to ensure that no flight leaves the Lagos Airport to Owerri, the Imo state capital, starting from Midnight Wednesday.

The directive had become necessary following the Labour resolution to embark on a comprehensive industrial action against the Imo State Government beginning from Wednesday the 3rd day of May 2023, over the violent disruption of the May Day celebration in the state and ill-treatment of workers.

However, a lot of persons were left stranded at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos on Wednesday, as unions in the aviation sector crippled all activities at the airport which halted flights to other parts of the country.

Responding to the situation, the Head of Information and Public Affairs of the NLC, Comrade Benson Upah noted that Congress was not aware that flights to other places had been disrupted, however, revealed that the strike action against the Imo state government including disruption of flights to Owerri, would “continue as long as possible.”

He said: “When one finger touches oil it rubs off on others; Uzodinma is a bad finger but be that as it may, we are not aware that flights to other parts of the country were disrupted.”

While describing the violent actions of the governor against workers in the state before and during the May Day celebration as undemocratic, Congress has proposed that anyone seeking a political office or appointment should be made to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“Because he (Uzodinma) has shortchanged workers for so long, they refused to go to his venue for the May Day celebration and so he ordered security be pulled out from where workers were meeting and sent hoodlums to pull down the place, destroyed everything.

“Earlier on, he had sent thugs to destroy the Secretariat Okorocha built and gave to workers. They pulled it down and destroyed everything. Is that part of democracy?

“Uzodinma insists they must produce the executive members of NLC, he declared thousands of workers ghost workers after verifying they were alive and bonafide workers, he has refused to pay pension for God knows how long.

“The reports we have written and forwarded to appropriate authorities what did they do with them? Should workers wait until he kills everybody in the state? Time has come to run psychiatric tests on politicians seeking office.”

Congress further warned that organised labour has begun mobilisation of its members to occupy Owerri if the situation does not change anytime soon.

“This is just the first leg, the unions from across NLC and TUC are mobilising action and preparing to march down to Owerri very soon.”