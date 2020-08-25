Owner arraigned for 12 passengers’ death in boat accident

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded Mr. Elebiju Happiness, owner of a boat involved in an accident in which 12 passengers lost their lives. Happiness, the owner of Mount Zion transport, was arraigned on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter before Justice Josephine Oyefeso.

The state prosecutor and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi, said the incident occurred in the waterfront community of Ilashe on July 2020.

The DPP said the offence contravened Section 224 and punishable under Section 229 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. Adeyemi said that the government blamed the boat accident on the weight of overcrowding and illegal activities of boat operators.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following his plea, Adeyemi urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.

According to her, the state is ready to open trial. The DPP told the court that the prosecution intended to call two witnesses to testify against the defendant. Justice Oyefeso adjourned till August 27 for commencement of trial. She then ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody.

