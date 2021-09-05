Owner kicks as Amotekun enforces closure of night club in Ondo        

Men of the Amotekun Security Corps at the weekend invaded Bola Komo Night Club located in Oyemekun area of Akure, the Ondo State capital in order to enforce the government’s directive to ban activities at the club.

Citing profiling of the night club by security agencies, the state government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo ordered the immediate closure of the club until further notice.

Sequel to the government’s directive, the Amotekun Corps on Saturday invaded the facility, barred movement of workers, customers and owners into the premises. However, the Chairman of Bola Komo Club, Mrs Olubola Adeya said the night club is not the only facility in the premises of the business entity and the Amotekun operatives should not have invaded other other business concerns aside the club. Adeya, in a statement Sunday, said the Amotekun Corps, without a court order, chased out the occupants of the facilities, rendering those living in the building including the owner and his family, homeless. Aside the bar and lounge which were affected by the government’s directive, Adeya said the other sections of the business including a medicine store, fashion school, agency banking, eatery, coffee shop, car wash, beauty school, spa and spaces were also sealed up by the Amotekun Corps.

