Metro & Crime

Owners count losses as two warehouses razed in Osogbo

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Art Deco Building, a store dealing in sales of furniture materials, interiors and electronics building situated at Alekuwo area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has been completely razed in an early morning fire.

Furniture, including mattress, interiors and electronics worth millions of naira, were consumed in the inferno.

According to an eyewitness the fire started in a nearby three-storey building in the wee hours of Thursday and later spread to the Art Deco Building and burnt till 8am.

Speaking at the scene of the fire incident, an NSCDC officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps, Abioye Toyin told New Telegraph that the fire started around 2am.

He confirmed that there was no life loss in the incident apart from the properties that were destroyed.

“I got a call from headquarters that there was a fire outbreak around 2am.

“Immediately, I called some of my men, and we rushed down to this place. On getting here, we found men of the Federal and Osun State Fire Service at the scene. We supported them to ensure that the fire did not get out of control,” he explained.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Saturday, as four persons were confirmed dead while a number of others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo Road-Challenge, Ibadan According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden articulated truck veered off […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Cleric expresses fears over implementation of gov’s Executive Order in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

President of the Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Christ’s Church International, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton has raised fears over the implementation of the executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in public places in the state. Ademisokun-Turton, who is the founder of Success Gate C&S Onibode, said electricity among others would make implementation of […]
Metro & Crime

Bilabiri communities seek JTF intervention to flush out criminals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bilabiri  1 and 2 communities  in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Sunday appealed to the Joint Military Force deployed to protect oil facilities in the Niger Delta region to deploy their surveillance boats  to the community in order fish out miscreants. According to a letter to the Commander of the JTF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica