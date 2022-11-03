Owners count losses as two warehouses razed in Osogbo

Art Deco Building, a store dealing in sales of furniture materials, interiors and electronics building situated at Alekuwo area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has been completely razed in an early morning fire.

Furniture, including mattress, interiors and electronics worth millions of naira, were consumed in the inferno.

According to an eyewitness the fire started in a nearby three-storey building in the wee hours of Thursday and later spread to the Art Deco Building and burnt till 8am.

Speaking at the scene of the fire incident, an NSCDC officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps, Abioye Toyin told New Telegraph that the fire started around 2am.

He confirmed that there was no life loss in the incident apart from the properties that were destroyed.

“I got a call from headquarters that there was a fire outbreak around 2am.

“Immediately, I called some of my men, and we rushed down to this place. On getting here, we found men of the Federal and Osun State Fire Service at the scene. We supported them to ensure that the fire did not get out of control,” he explained.

