Owo Attack: Insecurity fueling imminent war – OPC warns

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has warned terrorists threatening to attack the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos to refrain from attacking the South West, saying such an attempt would be met with stiff resistance. OPC gave the warning in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Yinka Oguntimehin in reaction to Wednesday’s attack on Owo by gunmen.

Oguntimehin decried the various terrorists’ attacks in the FCT and other parts of the North, insisting that the security situation in the country is a pointer to imminent war that is capable of pushing Nigeria to its precipice. He said: “From the present situation in the country, it is evident that the Federal Government has been overwhelmed by the rising insecurity in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to match his words with actions. “For instance, public schools in Abuja, Nasarawa state and some other parts of the North are shutting down as a result of the rising insecurity. The situation is getting worse every day with number of killings increasing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...