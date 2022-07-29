News

Owo Attack: Insecurity fueling imminent war – OPC warns

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE Comment(0)

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has warned terrorists threatening to attack the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos to refrain from attacking the South West, saying such an attempt would be met with stiff resistance. OPC gave the warning in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Yinka Oguntimehin in reaction to Wednesday’s attack on Owo by gunmen.

Oguntimehin decried the various terrorists’ attacks in the FCT and other parts of the North, insisting that the security situation in the country is a pointer to imminent war that is capable of pushing Nigeria to its precipice. He said: “From the present situation in the country, it is evident that the Federal Government has been overwhelmed by the rising insecurity in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to match his words with actions. “For instance, public schools in Abuja, Nasarawa state and some other parts of the North are shutting down as a result of the rising insecurity. The situation is getting worse every day with number of killings increasing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Airlines jettison CBN rates to repatriate funds, remove lower fare inventory

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Foreign airlines with $450 million trapped revenue in Nigeria have removed the lowest base fare from their priceinventoryandreplaced itwithhigher onesinorder to bypass the Central Bank and buy foreign currency in the parallel market. Out of the $450 million about $200 million belongs to one of the airlines (name withheld).   The trapped revenue is  said […]
News

Bayelsa community demands entitlements from Shell, Agip

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Otuasega community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State yesterday set up an Action Committee to demand for entitlements and royalties for owners of lands hosting pipelines belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC). The Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of the community, Gbanibebi Igbuasi, disclosed this […]
News

NAFDAC raises hope of COVID-19 vaccine production

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

… raises concern over 10% antimalarial drugs falsification The Director General of the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christiana Adeyeye, yesterday raised the hope that Nigeria would soon join the league of nations producing COVID-19 vaccinations, a development that could end the country’s dependence on foreign countries for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica