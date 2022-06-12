News

Owo Attack: Nothing will stop us from worshipping God – Kaigama

…laments rising corruption, poverty, money politics in Nigeria

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the several attacks against the Catholic Church in Nigeria since 2012; bomb blasts, killings and several kidnappings, would not deter Catholic faithful or Christians in general from worshipping God or speaking the truth.

In a Homily delivered at St. Augustine’s parish on Sunday in Dutse-Sangbagyi, he noted that the refusal of the church to retaliate the various killings of Christians and attacks on the Church must not be perceived as cowardice.

He said: “Following last Sunday’s unprovoked attack and killings of worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, one is tempted to ask if the motive was a deliberate attempt to scare us away from worshipping God our way. If that was the aim, my beloved parishioners, I am here to encourage you to remain steadfast in faith and to continue to gather like this in worship irrespective of the series of unprovoked attacks and killings we have suffered over the years.

 “As is common knowledge, some other prominent religious leaders and other Nigerians have suffered a similar fate, yet, very little has been done to identify the culprits or to take solid proactive measures to stop the next attack.

“If these persistent attacks on the Catholic Church by those who kill and believe they are offering an excellent service to God (cf. Jn. 16:2) are meant to scare us not to worship again or to speak out in favour of justice, it should be clear that nothing will stop us worshiping God and speaking the truth. Many wonder why the concentration of attacks on the Catholic Church, knowing that the Catholic Church is in the forefront of interreligious dialogue, and is famous for its social services, educational and medical work, etc.

“The relevant government authorities may be unable or unwilling to unmask the unknown gunmen who have earned the diabolic distinction of murdering innocent people without qualms, but God knows about it.”

 

