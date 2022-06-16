News

Owo Attack: Reps back state police

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to provide a legislative framework for the establishment of state police in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the killing of innocent worshippers in Owo, Ondo State, sponsored by Hon. Adelegbe Oluwatimehin.

The lawmakers, who condemned in strong terms the dastardly attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church Worshippers, in Owo Ondo State, also mandated the Nigeria Police to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Oluwatimehin informed that on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at about 12 noon while the holy mass was going on, there was a deadly attack carried out on Saint Francis Catholic Church located at Owaluwa Street, about 200 meters away from the Palace of the traditional ruler of Owo, Olowo of Owo Kingdom in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

He said: “The dastardly act was reportedly carried out on the innocent congregation with the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) after which the defenceless people were being shot indiscriminately.”

 

