Owo Attack: Victims’ families recount ordeals as Ondo concludes first phase of cash donations

For the families of victims of the horrific June 5 attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, it was an emotional moment for them Thursday, when the Ondo State Government concluded the first round of cash donations to the affected families.

Three months after the deadly incident where scores of worshippers were gruesomely murdered, the surviving victims and families recounted their ordeals, even as they appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for remembering them by bringing succour in time of need.

In separate remarks after receiving the cash gifts from the state government to assuage the pains inflicted by the dastardly act, the beneficiaries including Onuoha Chinedu, who lost his both parents, Omodara Feyidupe, who lost her brother and others, appreciated the governor for being sensitive to their plight and fulfilling his promises.

Chinedu, a corps member, who narrated his ordeal, said: “I was in the church on that Sunday and I thank God for saving my life. I wish to appreciate the Ondo State Government for what they have done thus far, and for the fatherly love.”

