Owo Catholic Church Attack: Two more suspects arrested –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has announced the arrest of two additional suspects connected to the June 5 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. Over forty worshippers were killed in the deadly attack, which left dozens with varying degrees of injuries. The development heightened tension in the country, occasioned by attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The disclosure, which was made in a statement, yesterday, by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, came barely forty eight hours after the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, announced the arrest of four of the suspected attackers.

The CDS had announced that the first set of suspects were arrested through a combined operation by military and DSS personnel at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State on 1 August 2022. Those arrested include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Otohu Abubakar, Aliyu Yusuf Itopa and Auwal Ishaq Onimisi. "Barely few hours after the disclosure by the CDS of the arrest of 4 of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, 2 additional ISWAP terrorists.

 

Our Reporters

