Owo Catholic Church: …Kalu condemns attack

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed shock and sadness over the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, leaving many worshippers dead and others injured. Lamenting the ugly incident, which he described as evil and sinful, Kalu called on security agencies to deploy their skills in fishing out the perpetrators of the wicked act, adding that the incident is unfortunate, devastating and wicked. The former governor admonished appropriate authorities to strengthen the security framework of the country for the sake of peace and unity.

In a statement yesterday, which condemned the attack, Kalu urged that all hands must be on deck to stop the killings by terrorists across the country. His words: “I am devastated and shocked over the attack on St Francis Church, Owo, leading to the death of many people, with others injured. “It is a wicked, evil and sinful act. This is too much to bear. “It is a black Sunday. “The perpetrators must be exposed and brought to book. I urge security agencies to commence full-scale investigations in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act and avoid recurrence.” The former governor commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State and prayed that God should grant the departed souls eternal bliss, even as he wished the hospitalised victims quick recovery. Kalu also conveyed his condolences to the Catholic community, especially the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

 

