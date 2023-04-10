Owo Catholic Church reopens 10 months after gunmen attack

Almost 10 months after 40 worshippers were killed and several others injured during an attack on St. Francis Catholic Church Owo in Ondo State, the church reopened for Easter service. The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Jude Arogundade, criticised the Muhammadu Buhari government for the security challenges facing the country. The cleric slammed the Federal Government for not apologising to the people and admit that it has failed to provide security for the people. Speaking at the reopening of the church, Arogundade admonished the congregation, who came in large numbers, including the survivors of the attack, that they should not be discouraged by the June 5, 2022 incident. The service was held amidst tight security, provided by police, soldiers, hunters and the security arm of the church code-named Men of Order and Discipline (MOD) He said he had never seen a nation where its leaders are so comfortable with the killing of its citizens as Nigeria. He, however, prayed to God to touch the heart of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks to sheath their swords. Arogundade said: “We have to call ourselves back to the greater understanding of what is happening in our society today. “I have never seen a nation so comfortable watching the killings of its citizens on daily basis in hundreds and nothing has been done for the past 15 years. “It doesn’t happen in other places I don’t know why the government refuses to apologize to the citizens they failed. A government that failed or cannot protect its citizens is not worthy to be called a government. “I wish to say this without fear of anyone that the government of this country has failed us and you pressmen should record me very well, they have failed in the area of protecting the lives and properties of the people.”

