Owo Church Attack: Reps back state police

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to provide a legislative framework for the establishment of state police in the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the killing of innocent worshippers in Owo, Ondo State, sponsored by Hon. Adelegbe Oluwatimehin. The lawmakers, who condemned in strong terms the dastardly attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church Worshippers, in Owo Ondo State, also mandated the Nigeria Police to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Oluwatimehin informed that on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at about 12 noon while the holy mass was going on, there was a deadly attack carried out on Saint Francis Catholic Church located at Owaluwa Street, about 200 meters away from the Palace of the traditional ruler of Owo, Olowo of Owo Kingdom in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen. He said: “The dastardly act was reportedly carried out on the innocent congregation with the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) after which the defenceless people were being shot indiscriminately. “The House is shocked that the attack left over 50 persons dead and many more injured and presently in various hospitals and homes.

“The House is worried that in the last three weeks, 30 persons were kidnapped at different locations in Ose Local Government and several million have been collected in ransom payment. “Four days ago, five people were kidnapped at Olufa in the same Ose Local Government and they are yet to be released. Just this morning Mr Speaker, sporadic shooting was going on in the communities of Okeluse, Molege and Arimogija in the same Ose Local Government.

“The House is certain that unless drastic security measures are put in place, similar attacks will continue to be carried out by the perpetrators until many communities are completely wiped out in the local government area and other parts of my constituency,” he noted. In adopting the motion, the House directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to alleviate the suffering of the family members of those that lost their lives and were injured, by supplying them with essential relief materials. The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the various forest reserves in Owo/Ose federal constituency in order to comb and fish out the perpetrators of these crimes.

 

