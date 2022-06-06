Owo Church Attack: We discovered 3 unexploded IEDs – FHQ

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), Monday, said suspected terrorist elements that attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, left three unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the trail.

New Telegraph reports that over 50 worshippers were killed by the assailants, who were said to have been disguised as “children of God”, to conceal their identities.

Scores of other parishioners were left with varying degrees of injuries.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the attackers were yet to be identified, apprehended.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned in all totality the brutal murder of innocent Nigerians in an attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo, Ondo State.

“The attack was carried out by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at about 11.30am on Sunday 5th June, 2022,” the FPRO said.

According to him: “The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives. Police investigators, who were part of the First Responders deployed to the scene, have recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices – Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) Unit confirmed the use of explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found and after thorough sweeping of the scene, three unexploded IEDs were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“Further investigations revealed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while other armed men who had positioned themselves around the church premises from different directions, fired into the church. The assailants fled the scene using a Nissan Sunny car with Reg No. AKR 895 AG which was snatched from the owner, and escaped through Owo/Ute road. The vehicle has been recovered while the owner of the vehicle is currently assisting the police in its investigations.

“The IGP has ordered full-scale investigations into the incident in order to bring to book the perpetrators of the gruesome killing of the worshippers at the church. The IGP has further ordered the deployment of specialised operatives of the Police EOD-CBRNE, police experts, and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters for a comprehensive investigation, and for immediate interception of the villains.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, condoles with the Ondo State Government, family members, relatives, and friends of the victims who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack. He equally assures that the heartless killers of the harmless victims, particularly innocent children, would be made to face the full wrath of the law, while the Force will emplace strategies to forestall similar future occurrences.”

