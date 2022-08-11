Owo Church Attackers: Akeredolu disagrees with CDS over arrest

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, cleared the air on the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of those behind the June 5 attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, in Owo. According to Akeredolu, there was a mix-up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, following the disclosure of the arrest of the attackers on Tuesday.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, explained that Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure, the state capital. Irabor had during a parley with media executives stated that Idris Ojo, 37, high-profile member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) that escaped from Kuje Prison was apprehended at Aiyetoro in Ondo State. According to Irabor, “Idris Ojo was not done with all the criminal activities which he undertook in the past as he was also planning other deadly attacks,” adding that he was perfecting those plans along with his cronies before he was apprehended. While Idris Ojo was among those that escaped on July 6 from Kuje and subsequently arrested on August 7 in the state, the attack on Saint Francis Catholic happened on June 5.

Akeredolu in the statement acknowledged the confusion the development had created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of June 5 attack in Owo preceded the July 6 unfortunate incident on Kuje prison. The statement read: “The attention of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has been drawn to the announcement of Idris Ojo as one of the attackers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, arrested by the security agencies. “The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, was a mix-up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, JimohRasheedIbrahim, receivedandaccommodatedhim after his escape from Kuje prison. “He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody; hence the mix-up.” Meanwhile, Akeredolu urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary supports to the security agencies in the state.

